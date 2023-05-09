Woman orphaned by Stardust fire as a baby tells inquest she ‘grew up in the shadow of this disaster’

A woman who was orphaned after both her parents perished in the Stardust fire when she was just a baby has told how she “grew up in the shadow of this disaster”.

Lisa Lawlor told the Dublin Coroner's Court inquest today that the allegation of arson during the first inquiry into the fire had added insult to injury.

She said many believe that if the disco had been in an affluent southside suburb, rather than a working-class area of the Northside, the victims would not have been blamed for their own deaths.

Ms Lawlor said she has been left with “a wound that will never be healed” following the fire at the ballroom in Artane in the early hours of February 14, 1981.

“I’m an only child and the Stardust left me on my own in this world,” she said as she delivered emotional pen portraits of her mother Maureen Lawlor (23) and her father Francis Lawlor (25).

Ms Lawlor said she was a very small baby at the time, obviously very frightened and scared and crying for her mum and dad but “my cries went unheard”.

She said when news of the fire broke, her teenage babysitter ran out of the house because a member of her family was at the disco. As a result, Lisa was left alone in the house until 11am the following day when her mother’s parents found her “beating my little head against the bars as if I knew something terrible had happened.”

Ms Lawlor told how she was just 17-months-old when her parents died.

She said her mother had been reluctant to go to the disco because baby Lisa was just getting over a cough, but her father had persuaded her they should “take some time to themselves for once” because they rarely went out.

Ms Lawlor spoke of the trauma and heartache both she and her extended family endured following the fire.

“I listened night after night to my grandmother’s wails, who wished she died and not my father. I was frozen in terror listening to this for years,” she said.

She said she was afraid to go to school in case her Nan died too.

She said some family members struggled with drug addiction in the wake of the tragedy and became “shadows of themselves” because of what happened at the Stardust.

She said that as a child, she was so “hungry for information” about her parents that she would “cling to whatever scraps” about their lives she heard from anyone who mentioned them and said her aunts and other members of the family told her endless stories about them.

“I have no memories whatsoever of my two parents other than the pain, loss, and complete and utter devastation. I grew up in the shadow of this disaster. I lived with my father’s parents. I’m an only child and the Stardust left me on my own in this world,” she said.

Ms Lawlor told how her father was the eldest of 12 children and said her grandmother, Lally, remembered him as a little boy who just loved being with other children and wanted to be out and about all the time.

He was a bright student but was not very interested in academic study, so left school after at 16 to start work. People assumed he would become a mechanic, she said, because he loved cars and motorbikes and “always had something up on concrete blocks” outside the house.

“As soon as he could afford it, he always had his own motorbike and his own car.”

Francis joined the army at the age of 21 and Ms Lawlor told how his good friend Dennis Farrell remembered him as “clever and universally popular” with great leadership skills.The two men qualified together and took part in the passing-out ceremony on April 4, 1977.

She said everyone remembers Francis as a very good-looking man.

“In those days, films were full of Italian-looking stars like John Travolta, George Hamilton and Tom Selleck who had dark good looks and plenty of hair like Francis,” she said.

He was interested in fashion and loved to be dapper, spending lots of money on clothes and often wearing a full, three-piece, pin-striped suit, with his hair carefully combed. Francis was popular with girls - not only because of his looks, but also because of his “easy patter”.

Ms Lawlor told the inquest her mother Maureen was one of seven children and was a confident child until she was 15 when she was knocked down by a car on Gardiner Street. Her pelvis was badly damaged as a result of the accident and her self-confidence and school life took a hit.

Maureen left school after her Inter Cert and went to work in a butcher’s shop on Dorset Street.

Ms Lawlor said her mother was pretty, petite and slender with rosy cheeks, a fashionable blonde perm, and blue eyes. All the boys liked her but she was shy and lacking in confidence. She like to have order in her life and was always immaculately dressed and groomed.

“This meant that Maureen shared the interest my father, Francis, had in clothes,” Ms Lawlor said.

They married when Francis was 19 and Maureen was 17 and all Maureen ever wanted was to be a mother raising a happy family.

Ms Lawlor told the jury that she was born after her mother suffered several miscarriages and said Maureen was thrilled to be a parent for the first time.

“My family would tell me that I was the light of my parents’ life and that they were totally smitten with their baby girl,” she said.

“The only wonder was that they went out that night at all because they never liked to leave me.”

Ms Lawlor said over the years she has been able to piece together much of what happened on “the last night of their young lives”.

She said her parents ended up staying longer than they had originally planned because they were having a lot of fun and didn’t want to miss the dance competition.

She told how her father managed to get out of the hall and started to run around looking for Maureen but soon realised Maureen was still inside and made the decision to go back into the fire to get her.

“Neither Francis nor Maureen ever came out again,” she said.