Woman loses her life in fatal house fire

The woman, believed to be aged in her late forties, died in the incident in Clifden, Co Galway.

Gardaí report the alarm was raised at approximately 7:00pm when the blaze broke out at a house in Tullyvoheen, Clifden.

Emergency services including gardaí and the fire brigade attended the scene.

The fire was brought under control a short time later and the woman's remains were located inside the house.

The scene is currently preserved for examination.

A garda spokesperson told Independent.ie that foul play is not suspected at this time.

