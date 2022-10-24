Woman left ‘devastated’ after puppy she bought from online seller died days later

A woman has told how she is “devastated” after buying a puppy from an online seller that died just days later.

Helen bought the pup, who she named Bella, in a car park after weeks of searching for a new dog.

“I’ve gone through such a dreadful week... Two weeks ago, I went onto a site online and saw this absolutely adorable little litter of puppies for sale,” she told host RTE Radio 1’s Liveline programme.

“I read the ad, which said that they were 10 weeks old and fully vaccinated. It said that they were happy, healthy, and ready to go, and that they would only be given to good homes.

“I contacted the owner and he agreed to send me a video of the puppy I liked with its mum the next morning, which he did.

“I agreed to meet him in a public place that I knew was covered by CCTV because you don’t know who you’re meeting these days.”

However, she thought something was afoot when the seller handed the dog over to her.

“I had the money for him and he took the puppy out of the boot of his car. When I saw the puppy and he handed her to me, I couldn’t believe it. It was tiny. It literally fit in the palm of my hand.

“She was covered in dog poo. I had a packet of wipes in the car and I used a full packet of wipes trying to clean her up because the smell off her was dreadful.

“I brought her home and gave her a tiny little bath but it was so embedded into her coat. I had to get a fine comb to tease the poo out of it.”

Helen decided to take Bella to the vet after noticing that the pup was refusing to eat and only wanted to sleep.

“I brought her over to the vet who said: ‘There’s absolutely no way this is 10 weeks old. It’s roughly 5 to 6 weeks old. It shouldn’t be away from its mum.’ It is currently illegal to sell a dog under eight weeks of age.

“She wasn’t even weaned. She didn’t know what food was.

“She was back in the vets on Sunday and she was put on fluid and antibiotics. They were feeding her with a syringe.

“She came around a bit but it turned out she was hypoglycemic. Nothing would bring her around.”

The heartbroken woman then was forced to make a difficult decision.

“It’s been a nightmare. She was in the vets until 8 o’clock that night and I went to bring her home... and just as I was going to take her home, she fell flat. She went hypoglycemic again and I just said enough is enough. She’s too young to suffer like this.

“It was heartbreaking to see her like that. She was just like a little rag. The poor little thing was just pathetic looking.

“So unfortunately, I had to make the decision to let her go. There was no way back for her; her little system wasn’t developed properly.

“She shouldn’t have been sold. She should have been with her mother.

“Deeply upset is absolutely not the word. Devastated,” she added.