Woman left 'critical' in hospital after being hit by cyclist in Dublin
A PEDESTRIAN who was struck by a cyclist when crossing a road in Dublin is in a critical condition in hospital.
Gardai are appealing for witnesses to the incident which occurred on Thursday morning at approximately approximately 9am at Grand Parade, Ranelagh, Dublin 6.
A pedestrian in her 40s was struck by a cyclist as she attempted to cross the road.
The woman was initially taken to St. Vincent’s University Hospital in Elm Park and subsequently transferred to Beaumont Hospital. A garda spokesman has said her condition is described as critical.
Anyone who may have witnessed this collision or who may have information is asked to contact Donnybrook Garda Station on 01- 666 9200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
Online Editors