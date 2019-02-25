A woman known as 'the Irish Oskar Schindler' is to be honoured by having Cork's newest bridge named in her memory.

A woman known as 'the Irish Oskar Schindler' is to be honoured by having Cork's newest bridge named in her memory.

Woman known as 'the Irish Oskar Schindler' to be honoured by having Cork's newest bridge named in her memory

Mary Elmes from Ballintemple in Cork city is credited with having helped save more than 200 Jewish children from Vichy France in World War II when Jewish families were being sent to concentration camps in Germany and Nazi-occupied Poland.

Ms Elmes, who was an aid worker, helped save the youngsters by hiding them in the boot of her car and ferrying them to safety.

She is currently the only Irish person honoured by Israel as 'Righteous Among the Nations' - the highest honour the Jewish state can bestow.

The same honour was accorded to Oskar Schindler who famously used his metalworking factory in World War II to help thousands of Jews escape Nazi death camps.

Marie Elmes died in 2002 having also been honoured for her work as a volunteer ambulance worker during the Spanish Civil War.

Following a public consultation process, Mary Elmes was chosen to have Cork's new city centre footbridge named after her from a shortlist of five.

A total of 92 submissions were made and a total of 35 names were proposed after whom the new bridge should be dedicated.

In a run-off, Mary Elmes was selected by Cork City Council members by 17 votes compared with 12 votes for the next highest nominee, Donnchadh de Barra.

Cork's newest crossing of the River Lee will now be known as the Mary Elmes Bridge.

A Carlow firm is currently fabricating parts of the new pedestrian bridge which will be lifted into place, just downstream of the existing St Patrick's Bridge, next June.

The new bridge will link St. Patrick’s Quay with Merchant’s Quay from Harley Street on the northern side.

It is expected that up to 11,000 pedestrians and cyclists, travelling between the city centre and the Victorian Quarter daily, will benefit from the improved connectivity offered by the new bridge.

The Victorian Quarter is made up of MacCurtain Street and its surrounding areas.

It will become a major focal point of Cork city in future years thanks to multi-million euro developments in the adjacent Penrose Quay and Horgan's Quay areas.

Online Editors