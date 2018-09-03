A total of six people have lost their lives on Ireland's roads since Friday evening.

Woman killed in motorway collision and pedestrian in fatal hit-and-run - bringing weekend road death toll to six

The fatal incidents occurred in counties Cavan, Offaly, Tipperary, Limerick, Louth.

Today, a woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision in the early hours of this morning.

The collision occurred on the M1 Northbound between Junction 10 and 11, just north of Drogheda in Co Louth.

The woman, her age yet unknown, was the sole occupant of the car.

She was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later. The female driver of the second vehicle was uninjured but brought to hospital as a precaution.

This stretch of road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and diversions are in place.

Gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041-9874200, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

In Limerick, gardaí are investigating a fatal hit and run road traffic collision at Ballingarry, Co Limerick.

A 76-year-old man was fatally injured in the collision, which occurred before 11pm at Rylands, on the Ballingarry to Rathkeale Road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased was removed to the mortuary at Limerick University Hospital where a post mortem will take place later today.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a forensic collision examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses, for anyone with information in connection with the collision or anyone who may have been on that stretch of road between 10.30pm and 11.15pm on the 2nd of September to contact them on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Meanwhile, a female pedestrian, aged 38, lost her life on the N420 between Clara and Tullamore in Co Offaly at approximately 12.10am on Sunday morning.

A man in his late forties was killed in a fatal road traffic collision on the N24 between Clonmel and Carrick on Suir, in Co Tipperary, on Sunday evening at 6.15pm.

A pedestrian, aged in his forties, was fatally injured when he was struck by a truck on the M8 close to junction 11 in Co Tipperary at approximately 5pm on Saturday.

And, on Friday evening, a 60-year-old pedestrian was killed when he was struck by a van at 9.10pm at Greagharue in Co Cavan.

This year's road death toll is now 104 people.

Online Editors