A woman was killed and a young girl injured in a fatal road incident in Co Donegal today.

Woman killed, girl (6) injured in fatal road incident in Co Donegal

The incident occurred at Chaple Road, Dungloe, Co. Donegal at approximately 6.30pm this evening.

The woman, aged in her thirties, was fatally injured when she was struck by a car.

A six-year-old girl was also injured and has been taken to University Hospital Letterkenny.

The driver of the car was not injured.

The area is sealed off to facilitate an examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

