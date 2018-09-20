A woman who was killed after her caravan was blown into the sea yesterday had just arrived in the Clifden area of Galway the day before the tragic incident.

Woman killed as Storm Ali threw caravan into sea had 'just arrived in Galway on holiday'

The tourist, named as Elvira Ferraii from Switzerland, was one of two people killed as Storm Ali wreaked havoc across Ireland.

A second man in his 20s died when a tree fell on workers at Slieve Gullion forest park near Newry, Co Down and another man in his 40s was seriously injured in the same incident.

It’s understood Ms Elvira Ferraii who was in her 50s, had rented a caravan and was staying at the Clifden Eco Beach camping and caravan camp site in the Claddaghduff area along the Atlantic coast

Sources said that at approximately 7.45am yesterday morning the vehicle entered the water, a 15m drop from where it was parked close to a rocky ledge, before being swept ashore.

Emergency services were alerted by people at the camp site but Ms Ferrari, who was aged in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A car is left smashed by a fallen tree in Dublin. Photo: Dublin Fire Brigade/Twitter/PA

At this stage gardaí believe the caravan was blown into the sea by a gust of wind and are treating the incident as a tragic incident.

It is understood the Swiss national was travelling on her own and locals said Ms Ferraii had arrived in the coastal village on Tuesday.

A source from the Swiss embassy said it was aware of the tragedy and confirmed Swiss authorities had notified her family.

Gardaí said they are preparing a file for the local coroner, who was notified of the incident yesterday.

The woman’s remains were brought to University Hospital Galway where a post-mortem examination was due to be carried out yesterday.

One local told the Irish Independent she had rented a bicycle and the caravan the day before.

The bicycle and other items were on the ground near the ledge where the caravan was parked before it was blown into the water.

Yesterday afternoon workers collected the debris of the caravan, which had suffered significant structural damage.

Tragedy: The road is closed at Slieve Gullion forest park, Co Down, where a worker died after being hit by a tree. Photo: PA

In a statement the camp site said it would remain closed until further notice, adding: “Thank you for your understanding.”

One man at the camp site said that people in the area were very upset about the incident. The owners could not be reached for comment when contacted.

President Michael D Higgins expressed his sympathies to Ms Ferraii and her family while asking people to take caution of the adverse weather contains.

“I would also take this opportunity to pay tribute to all those, in statutory and voluntary organisations around the country, who are helping and stand ready to assist their fellow citizens,” he added.

The man who died at Slieve Gullion forest park was a contractor working for Northern Ireland Water. A fellow worker, aged in his 40s, was injured when the tree fell on them yesterday afternoon.

Meanwhile, a 78-year-old grandmother from Co Wexford is lucky to be alive after a tree crushed her car while en route to the Ploughing Championships.

Pat Mulvey from Enniscorthy was driving alone on the Kilbeggan to Clara Road, Offaly yesterday morning when Storm Ali’s winds caused a large tree to crash right through the top of her car. The impact was so severe Ms Mulvey said she believed she was going to die.

“I didn’t see the tree coming down, but I can remember hearing the crashing sound of my roof caving in. There was glass everywhere and in an instant, I thought to myself, ‘Oh God, I’m going to die’.”

Unable to get out, the grandmother of seven told RTÉ’s ‘Liveline’ that other drivers managed to pull her out through the rear window and she was rushed to Tullamore Hospital.

Ms Mulvery endured minor injuries to her head and needed seven stiches.

