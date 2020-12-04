Woman killed and three injured in three-vehicle collision in Roscommon

A woman in her 50s was killed in the three-vehicle collision.

A woman was killed in a three-vehicle road collision this morning in Co Roscommon.

Two other women and a child have been taken to Ballinasloe Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of the fatal road traffic collision on the N5 at Stokestown, between Scramogue Cross and Tarmonbarry, in Co Roscommon.

The collision occurred at approximately 8.00am today and the woman (50s), who was a drivers of one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road is currently closed as Forensic Collision Investigators are carrying out an examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí at Castlerea are appealing for any witnesses to this collision and for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at this time to make this footage available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 962

1630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

Online Editors