Woman killed and man left with serious injuries following crash
A woman has died and a man left with serious injuries following a car accident on the N80.
The fatal collision occurred at around 10pm on Friday night on the N80 at Ballickmoyler
A 48-year-old woman and driver of one of the cars died at the scene. The driver of the second car, a man in his 40s, was rushed to Tullamore Hospital.
His injuries are understood to be serious.
The road is currently closed to traffic and local diversions are in place. Garda forensic collision investigators will examine the crash site later this morning. The local Coroner has been notified.
Gardaí in Portlaoise are appealing for witnesses.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station 057-8674100, the Garda Confidential Line or any Garda Station.
