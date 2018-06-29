Woman killed after van collides with car on Friday evening

The woman in her 60s was fatally injured in the two vehicle crash in Kildimo in Co. Limerick shortly before 5pm. The crashed happened on the N69.

The woman was the driver and sole occupant of a car which was involved in a collision with a van. She was taken from the scene to University Hospital Limerick and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver of the van, a man, was taken to University Hospital with non life threatening injuries.

A Garda investigation is underway into the circumstances of the crash and the road at the scene remains closed. Diversions are in place in the area

Online Editors