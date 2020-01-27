Woman is arrested after man found in garden with fatal ‘stab’ wound

Father-of-three Philip Doyle(33) died following an incident at a house in Ramsgatevillage, Gorey, Co Wexford, in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Mr Doyle lived with his wife Sarah in the red-brick house at the end of a cul-de-sac in the village with their children.

It is understood the children were asleep in an upstairs room at the time of the tragedy.

Gardaí received reports of an incident at the house shortly before 2am.

Mr Doyle was found in the front garden of the house with apparent stab wounds.

He was treated by gardaí and emergency services personnel but was pronounced dead a short time later.

A woman was arrested and was yesterday being detained at Gorey garda station.

Sarah and Philip Doyle on their wedding day last June

It is understood Mr and Mrs Doyle married last June. They had two children together, while Mr Doyle had a child from a previous relationship.

Mr and Ms Doyle were originally from Bray, Co Wicklow, and had moved to Co Wexford in recent years.

Mr Doyle worked as a mechanic and Ms Doyle is a beauty therapist in Gorey.

Gardaí spent yesterday morning interviewing neighbours in order to gather information and forensic inspectors gathered evidence from the house.

The area was sealed off, and a forensic tent was erected at the front of the detached house by midday.

One neighbour said: "I can't believe it, nothing like this has ever happened here before."

He said that a commotion could be heard coming from the house late on Saturday night.

"Gorey is a very quiet town but I guess it just shows you, it could happen anywhere.

"We're all in disbelief. You'd hear of things like this happening in Dublin but never in Wexford."

Jennifer Masterson, who lives a few houses away from the scene, said that she knew the family.

"I've lived here the longest, since 2007. It's a very quiet estate. There's never any trouble at all.

"I felt absolutely sick to my stomach when I woke up this morning. You never expect it to happen."

Local Fine Gael TD Michael D'Arcy said that the incident was a "terrible tragedy and I extend my condolences to the family affected".

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil TD Malcolm Byrne, who lives in Ramsgate, urged anyone with information to get in contact with gardaí.

"My thoughts are with the family and friends of the young man who lost his life," he said.

Gardaí are now investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the fatal stabbing and were questioning the woman about the incident.

She was being held in Garda custody under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

She could be detained for a period of up to 24 hours before a decision must be made on whether to charge her with an offence or release her without charge.

An incident room has been established at the local Garda station and investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact gardaí at Gorey garda station on 053-9430690 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

