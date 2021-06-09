Woman injured after car plunges off pier in Kinsale

A WOMAN suffered minor injuries after her car went off a pier in Cork.

The incident occurred in Kinsale where the car, having plunged off the town pier, luckily landed in deep mud and silt.

Gardaí and Cork Fire Brigade were alerted when onlookers were horrified to see the vehicle move off the pier and into the harbour around 11.30am.

The popular tourist town was packed with holidaymakers and day-trippers.

Because it was low water, the car was not submerged after landing in the harbour.

The woman was immediately rescued from the vehicle and received emergency medical attention at the pierside.

Incredibly, she had only suffered non-life threatening injuries in the ordeal.

However, it was expected that she would be taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) for a precautionary assessment.

An investigation is underway into the precise cause of the incident.