Woman in rear-ending crash loses €60,000 damages claim and must pay costs

A 45-year-old woman who was involved in a minimal impact rear ending accident has lost a €60,000 damages claim against a motorist and has been ordered to pay his legal fees.

IT executive lHaseena Baig, a native of South India and living in Ireland for the past 20 years, told Judge Rosemary Horgan in the Circuit Civil Court today that she had been involved in two previous accidents in which she had benefitted by a total of €42,500 for personal injuries.

Baig, of Liffey Crescent, Lucan, told defence counsel Conor Kearney that in her most recent accident in February 2019 she had been in early morning rush hour traffic on Ballinteer Road, Co Dublin, when Michael Hamilton had collided with the rear of her car.

She said she had suffered injuries to her neck and had received physiotherapy treatment both in Ireland and India.

Cross-examined by Mr Kearney, who appeared with Ennis and Associates Solicitors for Hamilton and Allianz insurance, Ms Baig said the damage to her 2007 Hyundai Accent had been such that the vehicle had been written off.

“It would have taken more to fix it than the car was worth,” Ms Baig told Mr Kearney, but agreed that in photographs the only obvious damage to her rear bumper was scratches in the middle. She said she had been jolted backwards and forwards in the collision.

Mr Hamilton, of Meadow Lodge, Kilmacoo, Avoca, County Wicklow, told defence counsel there had been a minimal impact collision in bumper to bumper traffic. He said Ms Baig had not even exchanged particulars and he had been very surprised when he learned later that she was pursuing a personal injuries claim.

Mr Kearney told the court that in the circumstances of the accident Ms Baig could not have suffered the significant neck injuries she had complained of.

Judge Horgan said that on the evidence presented to the court she did not believe Ms Baig had established her claim and dismissed the proceedings with an order against her for Mr Hamilton’s costs.