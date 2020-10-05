Woman in her 90s killed in Westmeath road accident

An elderly woman has been killed in a road collision in Co Westmeath.

Gardai are investigating the incident which happened in the Golden Island area of Athlone on Monday at around 2.10pm.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a woman in her 90s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was taken to Midlands Regional Hospital in Mullingar.

A technical examination of the scene has taken place.

Gardai are appealing for anyone with information who has not already come forward to contact them.

They are particularly interested in speaking to any road users who may have dashcam footage of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athlone Garda station on 090 649 2600 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.

PA Media