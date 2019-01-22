Woman in her 60s among four members of same family arrested in international terrorist financing probe

Detectives investigating international terror financing have arrested four members of the same family during a series of raids in Dublin.

A man and three women are currently being quizzed on suspicion of fundraising for an international terror group.

The four people detained are non-nationals and are all part of the same family, ranging in age from their 30s to their 60s.

They were arrested following raids on six houses in the Dublin area this morning by members of the Special Detective Unit (SDU).

The anti-terror unit was supported by the The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau and Security & Intelligence section.

During the searches documents, electronic equipment and €4,500 in cash was seized.

A garda spokesman said: “Four persons were arrested for suspected terrorist financing contrary to Section 13 of the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) Act, 2005 and are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Dublin Garda Stations.

“The arrested persons are a man in his 40s, three females, one in her 30s, one in her 40s and one in her 60s.

“The investigation is ongoing.”

Online Editors