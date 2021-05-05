Woman in her 40s dies after she is struck by car while walking in Co Kildare

A pedestrian aged in her 40s has died after she was struck by a car in Co Kildare.

The collision happened at Ballyhagan, Carbury, at approximately 6.45pm on Wednesday

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

No one else was injured in the accident.

The woman’s body has been removed to the Naas General Hospital where a post-mortem is to take place in due course.

A technical examination is now underway and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the Ballyhagan area between 6.30pm and 6.50pm on Wednesday, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) are asked to contact gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Leixlip garda station on 01 6667800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.