Woman in critical condition after car collides with tanker

Three people were injured yesterday when a tanker collided with a car and tumbled down an embankment, coming to rest against a commercial building in Armagh.

A woman was in a critical condition, while two men were stable following the crash on the main Portadown to Armagh Road close to the Sandymount Road junction at around 7am.

It is understood the lorry skidded off the road after colliding with a red car, careering down a nearby embankment where it came to a standstill on its side, against the exterior wall of the Richhill Tyre Centre. Emergency services were called to the scene, including the Air Ambulance and three fire appliances - two from Armagh and one from Portadown - as ambulance crew came to the aid of the vehicles occupants.

Power lines brought down by the lorry resulted in electricity being cut off to around 40 homes. NI Electricity said that it expected power to be restored by yesterday evening and local road diversions remained in place to enable the vehicles to be recovered from the crash site.

Reports that animal bio-material, specifically blood, had spilled from the lorry's tank were later clarified by the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service spokeswoman, who revealed the leak was in fact oil, which had stemmed from the vehicle's cabin. "The contents of the lorry have been contained within (it)," it confirmed, adding the oil spillage required fire crew to employ special absorbent mats. "No specialist suits or additional precautions were required by firefighters," added the spokeswoman.

No one at Richhill Tyre Centre could be reached for comment. However, a post on the company's Facebook page said that all staff were "safe and well". It said: "Thankfully the accident happened before we opened. Hopefully all involved are OK." Armagh councillor Alderman Freda Donnelly, who lives close to the scene of the collision, described the incident as "horrendous" for all of those involved.

"Thankfully as of now I haven't been informed of any fatalities and hopefully it stays that way," she said.

"I'm sure this has been a very traumatic event and my thoughts and prayers are with those who were affected. I wish them a speedy recovery."

The DUP member added in light of yesterday's collision, the stretch of road in question may need additional safety measures. "I do think it would be a prudent idea to get Roads Service out to assess it. It is after all in a 60mph zone, although I realise that not everybody chooses to drive at that speed along it.

"If any remedial work is required, it can be done in order to help prevent further accidents from occurring along that stretch," she explained.

