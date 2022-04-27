| 9.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Woman in agony and facing massive repair bill after dental work in Turkey

Pictured: Amanda Turner Expand
Amanda shows the results of her dental treatment Expand

Close

Pictured: Amanda Turner

Pictured: Amanda Turner

Amanda shows the results of her dental treatment

Amanda shows the results of her dental treatment

/

Pictured: Amanda Turner

Kurtis Reid

A Belfast woman has warned against opting for cosmetic dental treatment abroad after being left in pain and facing an £18,000 bill to fix the issue.

Amanda Turner (34) visited Karat Dent, a cosmetic dentistry clinic in Istanbul, Turkey, earlier this month after pregnancy left her teeth needing significant treatment.

Most Watched

Privacy