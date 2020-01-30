Woman hospitalised with serious injuries after scrambler bike hit-and-run

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries tonight after she was struck by scrambler motorbike in a hit and run collision in Dublin.

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries tonight after she was struck by scrambler motorbike in a hit and run collision in Dublin.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses following the collision that occurred at Drimnagh Luas Stop, Davitt Road, Dublin this afternoon.

At approximately 1.45pm, a woman in her late 20s was struck by a youth on a scrambler. Upon impact, the motorbike and the youth went into the canal.

He then managed to swim to the side of the canal and fled the scene on another motorbike. The woman was removed to St. James Hospital with serious injuries.



Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to contact them or any road users who were in the area and may have dash cam footage of the incident or at the time of the incident, to contact them at Sundrive Road Garda Station on 01 - 6666600, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Online Editors