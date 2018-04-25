Woman hospitalised after second incident at notorious junction this week
A woman has been rushed to Cork University Hospital after the car she was driving overturned at a notorious junction this evening.
The incident happened at the Waterloo junction on the N20 in Cork at around 7.30pm.
No other vehicle was involved.
It's the second incident that has occurred at the junction this week.
On Monday, an American tourist suffered serious injuries in a head-on collision in the same area.
Two other US tourists died in a horror crash there last year.
The woman, who is in her 30s, was taken to hospital this evening is believed to have suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Emergency services attended at the scene and the road has since reopened.
