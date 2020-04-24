Woman hospitalised after being struck by motorcycle

A woman (20s) is in hospital with serious injuries after a collision with a motorcycle in Dublin yesterday.

The collision occurred Cromwellsfort Road, Walkinstown, Co Dublin, at approximately 9:45pm.

She was taken to St James Hospital.

The motorcyclist, a male in his 30s, was taken to Tallaght University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"Gardaí are appealing for any persons who were in the area on Thursday 23rd April from 9:30 – 10:00pm, who may have witnessed the collision or any road users who may have camera footage to contact Crumlin Garda Station on 016 666 200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station," a spokesperson said.

Online Editors