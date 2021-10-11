Woman held after car ‘repeatedly drove into crowd’ – leaving four injured, one critical

Gardaí are trying to find out whether a hit and run in Limerick, in which four pedestrians were injured, was deliberate or not.

A 33-year-old man suffered critical injuries after he was hit by the car and was last night fighting for his life in hospital.

Three women, two aged in their late 30s and another aged 19, were also hit by the car, which fled the scene.

Their injuries are said not to be life-threatening.

The incident unfolded at around 1am yesterday in the Cornmarket area of Limerick city.

Videos apparently showing the aftermath of the incident were shared on social media yesterday.

In the footage, a number of people can be seen lying on the street apparently unconscious.

One person posted online claiming to have seen the incident unfolding “in front of me”.

“They drove the car into crowds of people multiple times. They would go away and come back again,” they alleged.

A red Audi is reported to have collided with the people before leaving the scene. It was found abandoned a short time later by gardaí.

A woman aged in her 20s was arrested and was last night being held at Henry Street garda station.

A Garda source said she was arrested on suspicion of having driven the car involved.

She can been held for up to 24 hours before gardaí must either charge her or release her.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

A Garda spokeswoman said: “Gardaí in Henry Street, Limerick, are appealing for witnesses in relation to a serious injury hit-and-run road traffic collision that occurred at Corn Market Row, Limerick, in the early hours of this morning, Sunday, October 10, at approximately 1am.

“Three pedestrians – one man and two women – were struck by a vehicle which left the scene.

“All three persons were removed from the scene by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick.

“The male pedestrian (33 years) received serious injuries and is in critical condition.

“The two female pedestrians (both late 30s) received non-life threatening injuries.

“A fourth female (19 years) pedestrian presented at University Hospital Limerick also injured by the same vehicle at the same time.

“Her condition is non-life threatening.”

Gardaí said the car found abandoned a short distance away had been seized for a technical examination.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.

“Any road users who were travelling along Corn Market and High Street in the early hours of this morning, Sunday, October 10, between 1am and 1.30am and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to gardaí,” said the Garda spokeswoman.

“Investigations remain ongoing.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street garda station on (061) 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.