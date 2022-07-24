Woman found dead in Limerick was previously convicted of manslaughter

A post-mortem on the body of a woman who died in Limerick this week has revealed she suffered head injuries from an assault, but was inconclusive whether these were the direct cause of her death.

Gardaí are now awaiting toxicology results and a full report from medical examiners before they can determine whether Louise Muckell, who was convicted of manslaughter in the 1990s after killing a father-of-two while drink driving, was murdered or died from complications associated with her lifestyle.

Ms Muckell, (54), from Cois Deel, Rathkeale, died at University Hospital Limerick on Wednesday, after Gardaí said she had been found with “serious injuries” around 8.30pm, at a residence at Cois Deel, Tuesday night.

Gardaí have identified a circle of people who had been drinking with Ms Muckell in the lead up to her death, but have yet to establish a definitive timeline as the group have serious alcohol dependency issues.

They believe Ms Muckell visited a property at Windmill Street, in Limerick City, located about 30km from her home, on the day she was found with serious injuries or in the days beforehand, and that Gardaí had been alerted to “an incident” at an address on Windmill Street earlier on Tuesday.

It is believed one of the people she was with drove her home after she was assaulted and left her there.

Sources say while it is likely she died as a result of the assault, that cannot be confirmed until a toxicology report and a full medical report are completed.

“She did suffer a serious assault which caused significant head injuries,” a source said. “The first post-mortem is completed but there are complications due to her lifestyle.

“At the moment it is not conclusive that the assault directly led to her death. We’re waiting on a full report and toxicology to say whether the injuries directly caused her death. They could have been but her vulnerability and lifestyle issues are causing complications.”

The source said before Gardaí can conclusively treat the death as murder they have to rule out that she didn’t die from issues related to her alcohol dependency.

Another complication to the case is that people Ms Muckell had been drinking with can confuse when things occurred due to their alcohol issues.

Ms Muckell was previously convicted of manslaughter after she killed a father-of-two when she crashed into his vehicle in a head-on collision while drunk in 1996.

She mounted a grass margin between two dual carriageways on the Shannon to Limerick Road on January 29, 1996.

She smashed through hedging and fencing before driving at speed the wrong way down the dual carriageway ignoring motorists who flashed their lights at her. Gardaí also tried to pursue her but she crashed head on at speed into Brendan Keane’s van before she could be stopped.

Mr Keane died as a result of the crash, while Ms Muckell suffered a leg injury.

There were three empty naggins of vodka in Ms Muckell’s car when gardaí arrived and she was visibly drunk. She refused to give her name to officers at the scene.

Mr Keane was 34 at the time of his death and left behind a young widow and two daughters.

One of his daughters, Kelly Keane, told the Sunday World that news of Ms Muckell’s death this week brought back painful memories for the family.

“I had to grow up without my dad. We have never gotten over this. I was only eight but I have so much good memories of my dad.

“When my own son was born, I called him Brendan after my dad. There’s just stuff like weddings and times in life you wish he was there and he’s missing all of this. He has two grandchildren now and he’s never going to meet them because of her being selfish and getting behind the wheel and driving drunk.”

Ms Muckell had been caught drink driving several times before killing Mr Keane. Months before the crash she crashed into a pregnant woman in another car while drunk. Ms Muckell suffered serious injuries from that crash and was still recovering from those injures when she crashed into Mr Keane.