Woman fighting for her life after suffering multiple stab injuries 

A woman is fighting for her life in Cork after suffering multiple stab injuries.

The woman, who is 52, was discovered lying injured at a property in Innishannon in west Cork on Friday afternoon.

It is understood the woman was discovered by a family member who had called to the house outside the village for an impromptu visit.

The emergency services were immediately alerted with gardaí and paramedics rushing to the scene.

The woman was treated at the scene before being rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH) by ambulance.

She is understood to be in a critical but stable condition in CUH. The woman is expected to undergo surgery for injuries to her torso.

Gardaí immediately sealed off the scene pending a full examination of the area by members of the Garda Technical Bureau.

Officers also began door-to-door inquiries in the quiet rural area to determine if anyone had seen or heard anything unusual over the previous 24 hours.

Bandon gardaí later questioned a man in his mid 20s about the circumstances in which the woman was injured.

He was being questioned at Bandon Garda Station.

The young man, who is believed to be known to the injured woman, was said to be in a very distressed condition when located by gardaí.