Woman due in court in Meath after stabbing which left a young man hospitalised

A woman is due in court after a suspected stabbing which left a young man hospitalised.

The woman was arrest and charged after a "serious assault" in Athboy, County Meath.

At around 2.30am this morning, Gardaí were called to the scene of a suspected stabbing incident at a house in Athboy, County Meath.

A man in his 20s was discovered with apparent stab wounds and taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown with non life threatening injuries.

A female in her 20s was later arrested as part of this investigation and detained at Trim Garda Station.

She is due to appear before a special sitting of Trim District Court tomorrow morning.

Online Editors