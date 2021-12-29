Woman dramatically rescued from top of 90-foot Blarney Castle after falling at top of the tower

A woman has been dramatically rescued from the top of the 90-foot medieval tower at Blarney Castle today.

The woman suffered a fall at the top of the tower around 2:20pm but due to the narrow stone staircase leading up to the tower, a decision was made to airlift the woman from the top of the tower, an official with the Irish Coast Guard told Independent.ie.

"The safest was to rescue her was to airlift her from the top,” he said.

The Shannon Rescue Helicopter 115 ,which was in the air at the time, was dispatched to the top of the tower and the woman was winched from the tower aboard the helicopter and then transferred to Cork University Hospital for assessment, he said.

It’s understood the woman’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Officials from Blarney Castle could not be reached for comment this evening.

Read More

In April, 2018 American tourist David Motte from North Carolina suffered a heart attack and collapsed near the top of the circa-1446 castle. He too was airlifted from the top of the castle which has been credited with saving his life.

Mr Motte returned to the tourist site in September 2018 to fulfil his dream of kissing the Blarney Stone and to thank the emergency services who rescued him from saving his life.

"I owe my life to them. I am ever so grateful - people were so caring, generous and kind. Everyone we met was so wonderful earlier this year," he told the Irish Independent.

"I was a goner - I really shouldn't be here. I've been told that," he said.

Meanwhile, paramedics from the Cork Fire Brigade, which initially responded to the call, posted a photo of the rescue on its Twitter account, stating:

"Ballyvolane crew now back at home station following a difficult and technical extraction of a patient from Blarney Castle.”

Officials from the Cork City Fire Brigade could not immediately be reached for comment this evening.