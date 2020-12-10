Woman dies in traffic accident in Cork as road fatalities soar

A FEMALE pedestrian has died after a traffic accident in Cork.

The woman, who is in her 50s, suffered critical injuries when she was apparently struck by two vehicles as she was crossing the road in Mayfield.

The tragedy occurred around 4pm in Mayfield at the junction of the Old Youghal Road, not far from Mayfield Business Park.

Driving conditions were described as difficult at the time with mist and rain reducing visibility.

It is understood the woman was attempting to cross the busy road when she was struck by a van and a truck.

Motorists and pedestrians immediately went to her assistance.

Gardaí and paramedics were at the scene within minutes.

Despite desperate attempts to assist the woman, she was pronounced dead before she could be rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

Motorists were urged to avoid the area as Garda forensic accident scene investigators examined the scene.

CCTV security camera footage from local business premises will be studied to try to determine the precise sequence of events leading to the tragedy.

Motorists who may have travelled through the area at the time and whose vehicles are equipped with dash-cameras are urged to assist the garda investigation.

The tragedy brings to 138 the number of people to have died on Irish roads this year.

A total of 30 pedestrians have lost their lives.

Ireland is on course to record a significant hike in road traffic fatalities over 2019 when 141 people died in traffic collisions.

The 138 deaths to December 10 are almost 10pc higher than for the same period last year.

December traditionally ranks as one of the most dangerous months of the year for fatal accidents.

Both Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) are alarmed at the surge in fatalities because traffic volumes were slashed by 70pc for almost three months this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

Traffic volumes were also dramatically reduced by the second Level Five lockdown in October-November.

Despite this, road traffic deaths remain stubbornly above 2019 levels.

Last year recorded a slight hike in traffic fatalities compared to 2018 when the number of people who died on Irish roads, at 140, was the lowest since records began in the 1950s.

Despite the rise in traffic fatalities in 2019 and now 2020, the relative number of deaths on Irish roads is roughly 30pc lower just a decade ago.

Ireland is now ranked as the second best country within the EU for overall road safety levels.

The 141 people who died on Irish roads last year contrasts with the shocking total of 640 deaths recorded in 1972, the worst year since modern records began almost seventy years ago.

The Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) have launched a major road safety campaign for Christmas and the New Year.

