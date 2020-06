A woman has died following an assault in Dublin this afternoon.

GardaĆ­ in Blanchardstown are currently at the scene of a fatal assault at a house in Willow Wood, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15.

A woman received fatal injuries as a result of the incident. Her body remains at the scene.

A man has been arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

Online Editors