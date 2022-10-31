Woman dies and two children and adult male injured in two-car collision in Co Limerick

A woman died following a two-car collision in Rathkeale, Co Limerick this evening that left two children and an adult male injured.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was the driver of a car whose vehicle collided with another car on the N21 south of Rathkeale in an area known locally as the Pike, shortly after 4:15pm.

A man, also aged in his 30s, and two children who were passengers in the car were taken to hospital where their conditions are not believed to be life-threatening.

The woman’s body was removed to University Hospital Limerick.

Meanwhile the driver of the other car, a male in his 20s, was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Gardaí at Newcastlewest are appealing for witnesses to the accident, including those with dash-cam footage to contact them on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.