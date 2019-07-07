Woman dies after two-car collision in Laois

A woman in her 20s has died following a two-car collision in co. Laois this morning.

The fatal collision took place on Lea Road, Portarlington at around 8.20am.

The woman, who was travelling on her own, was pronounced dead at the scene and a post-mortem will take place tomorrow at the Midlands Regional Hospital in Portlaoise.

All four occupants of the second car were taken to hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The driver and one passenger (father and child) were taken to Midlands Regional Hospital and the other two passengers (mother and child) were removed to Tallaght University Hospital.

The scene is being examined by Garda Forensic Examiners and the road is currently closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision, and who may have dash cam footage, to contact Gardaí in Portlaoise on 057 - 7864100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Online Editors