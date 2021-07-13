Woman dies after stabbing in Derry

A woman has died following a stabbing in Derry.

Police in Northern Ireland launched a murder inquiry following the incident in Limavady on Monday night.

A man in his 50s was also injured in the stabbing at a property in the Sea Coast Road area, which was reported to police at around 8.20pm.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We received a report, just after 8.20pm, that a woman had been stabbed at a property in the Sea Coast Road area of Limavady,” he said.

“Officers attended, along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“Sadly, a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A man, aged in his 50s, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

“Our inquiries are at any early stage. However, I would appeal to anyone with information, or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around that time, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 2211 of 12/07/21.”

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, which is anonymous.