A woman has died this morning after getting into difficulty while swimming in Lough Ree.

Woman dies after getting into difficulty in Lough Ree

An RNLI lifeboat search was called around 7pm Wednesday evening when the woman began experiencing trouble in the water.

Athlone Sub-Aqua Club assisted in the search, and the swimmer was recovered following an underwater search by sub-aqua club divers. According to a statement from the Athlone Sub-Aqua Club, “life saving measures were given to the patient and [the patient] was transferred to the Athlone Sub-Aqua clubhouse where National Ambulance service personnel gave advanced life support.

“The coastguard helicopter Rescue 118 landed beside the clubhouse and transferred the patient onward to UCH Galway for further treatment.” A Garda spokesperson confirmed the woman passed away at 2am this morning and a post mortem is due to take place as soon as possible.

The Athlone Sub Aqua Club is urging swimmers to remember to never swim alone. “If someone gets into difficulty near or on the water, don’t hesitate and call 112/999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

Online Editors