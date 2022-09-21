A report on the sex trade here highlights the need for tighter legislation, according to the National Women's Council of Ireland. Photo: Stock image

Websites that let men rate and review women that they have paid for sex should be shut down, a National Women’s Council (NWC) event has heard.

Mia Doring, who spent four years in the sex trade up until her early 20s, said she would describe her experience in the trade as being “willingly raped for money, for four years”.

Ms Doring, who was speaking at the launch of a NWC report on sex work, said one of Ireland’s biggest escort websites let men “rate” her out of five stars for “value for money” and “satisfaction”.

“That is horrible, and people in general don’t know that that’s a thing,” Ms Doring said.

“They’ll rate you out of five stars, and then write their little comments saying what they thought of the experience. And whether it’s positive or negative comments, it’s all disgusting.”

Earlier this year, Justice Minister Helen McEntee criticised such websites after it emerged that an escort service encouraged men to live out their “war-inspired” fantasies by paying for sex with Ukrainian women.

After the outbreak of the war, the website reported a 250pc increase in searches for Ukrainian women. It was on the same website where Ms Doring was “rated”.

Ms McEntee said the Government wanted to shut down such websites, but this proved difficult as their servers were often based abroad.

The legislation that banned the purchase of sex is currently under review by the Department of Justice.

Speaking at the same event today, Tanya Ward of the Children’s Rights Alliance said she believed that upcoming legislation to regulate online media and service providers should be able to block “illegal” websites to help “disrupt” the sex trade.

“The tech industry will be able to devise a solution,” Ms Ward said, adding that the technology to do so “does exist”.

Proponents of it say that it is designed to eliminate demand for sex work, but opponents argue that it makes sex work more dangerous by driving it underground.

The 2017 law also doubled the penalties for “brothel keeping”. But this has been criticised by those who argue that two sex workers who chose to live together for safety reasons face prosecution for brothel keeping.

Ruth Breslin, one of the lead researchers at the Sexual Exploitation Research Programme at UCD, and who led the NWC report, said the number of people who were prosecuted for brothel keeping was small. Ms Breslin said that in her view, when someone was convicted of brothel keeping it was often a “genuine case” of a pimp.

Last week, Independent.ie reported that women who were prosecuted for brothel keeping will not have their offences expunged under a Department of Justice plan to erase 600 “sale of sex” convictions to help those who were exploited or trafficked.

While organisations like the NWC and Ruhama support the 2017 law, sex work advocacy and human rights groups have campaigned against it.

Speaking at the NWC event, Danielle McLaughlin of Ruhama said the 2017 law needed time to be implemented and show that it works because we were “only a few years in, and had a pandemic in between”.

“Where there’s naysayers, there’s usually a vested interest in the naysayers in criticising the law,” Ms McLaughlin said.