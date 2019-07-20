A woman who has been charged following a firearms and drugs seizure on Thursday is due to appear in court this morning.

Woman charged after firearms and drugs seizure to appear in court

Gardai working with the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Special Crime Task Force have charged a 49-year-old woman following a search carried out on Greenhills Road, Tallaght, Dublin on Thursday, 18 July.

The woman was detained at Tallaght Garda Station and is due to appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

A garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), supported by the Special Crime Task Force (SCTF) have charged the woman (49 years) in relation to the firearms and drugs seizure that occurred on Thursday 18th July, 2019.

"The woman was arrested at a premises located on Greenhills Road, Tallaght, Dublin 24 and was detained at Tallaght Garda Station under Section 30, Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

"She is due to appear this morning, Saturday 20th July, 2019 at Criminal Courts of Justice, Court Number 2 at 10.30a.m. charged in relation to this seizure."

Online Editors