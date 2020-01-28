Woman buried in wrong grave after mix-up by county council

The woman has since been exhumed.

A person close to both families and familiar with the mix-up in Listowel's main cemetery said they were deeply hurt by the way the matter was dealt with by the council. "They have still not received a written apology," said the family friend.

"The whole thing has added to the families' grief."

Radio Kerry reported yesterday the council had carried out an exhumation and reburial of remains at St John Paul II cemetery in Listowel.

The cemetery was closed to the public on Friday morning while the exhumation and reburial took place.

Officials from the council, as well as environmental health officers from the HSE, were present, as required by legislation.

The council did not respond to queries on the matter other than to say that "at the request of the families involved and out of respect for their privacy, Kerry County Council will not be commenting on the matter".

Grave plots are sold only when a death has taken place and it is understood last March three plots were bought by a family on the death of a woman in her 60s.

However, over a fortnight ago, when the husband of the deceased woman arrived to visit the grave of his wife, a woman, who was originally from Listowel but had been living elsewhere in north Kerry, had been buried in the plot adjoining his wife.

It is understood the same plot was sold twice by the council in error.

Criticism

The council is coming under criticism for its handling of the situation and for not straight away offering an open apology to both families.

"Both these families are grieving, they are at a very early stage of handling grief.

"For a body as big as Kerry County Council to deal with families who are so traumatised in this way is not on," a source said.

The council also made no comment on what action, if any, was being taken to establish what went wrong in this instance, or to review its procedures at the 154 local authority cemeteries in the county.

