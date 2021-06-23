Woman brutally beaten by her former partner has still not received a penny of €150,000 damages award against him, court hears

Jessica Bowes, who was brutally beaten by her former partner ex-soldier Jonathan McSherry, has not received a penny of the €150,000 damages she was awarded against him more than two years ago, the Circuit Civil Court has been told.

Ms Bowes, who is studying at Kings Inns to become a barrister as a beneficiary of a bursary under the Maurice Gaffney Scholarship, was awarded the damages in a High Court assessment in March 2019.

Ms Justice Bronagh O’Hanlon made the award after McSherry accepted he had broken nearly every bone in Ms Bowes’ face after she came home from a Christmas night out in 2015.

Judge O’Hanlon accepted Ms Bowes had suffered long term physical and psychological damage.

Barrister Shane Geraghty told Judge James McCourt in the Circuit Court that Ms Bowes had not received a penny of the award when he approved a €33,500 settlement for the former couple’s daughter, Isabelle, arising from a horrific crash on the M50 four years ago.

Judge McCourt heard Ms Bowes and her two children, Isabelle, now aged nine, and her younger brother, Jonathon, had been dragged in the family car on its side under the front of an articulated truck for 100 metres on the M50 in August 2017.

Approving the settlement offer he directed a payment out of €3,500 to Ms Bowes for the benefit of Isabelle.

Today Judge Kathryn Hutton approved a €25,000 settlement for Jonathon from Macroom Haulage Limited, Co Cork, owners of the articulated truck.

Both judges heard in separate settlement applications that the children had not been physically hurt in the accident but had suffered psychological injuries.

Mr Geraghty, who appeared with P G Cranny solicitors, for Ms Bowes and her children, said the children had fully recovered and in both cases he recommended the court’s approval of the settlements.

He said Ms Bowes, who attended court with both children on separate days, had not received a penny of the award by Judge O’Hanlon who had been told in 2019 that McSherry, then aged 36, owned two properties in Cavan, one of which he had transferred into his mother’s name in 2017.



