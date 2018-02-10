News Irish News

Woman arrested as girl (3) rushed to hospital following 'suspected assault'

Gardai at the scene of an incident in Shankill. Photo: Tony Gavin
Catherine Devine

A woman (40s) has been arrested after a three-year-old girl was rushed to hospital this afternoon.

Gardai are investigating the suspected assault which occurred at a house in Shankill, shortly after 4pm this evening.

The young girl was brought to Our Lady's Children's Hospital, Crumlin where her injuries are unknown.

A woman in her 40s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a south Dublin Garda Station.

Gardaí are at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.

