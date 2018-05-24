Woman arrested as gardaí seize shotgun during house raid
A WOMAN has been arrested after gardai seized a shotgun during a raid targeting organised crime in Limerick.
Yesterday evening, local gardai carried out the search of a house in Limerick city centre following an intelligence led operation.
The property was raided by detectives shortly before 5.30pm as part of an ongoing investigation.
During the search, a sawn-off shotgun and a small amount of ammunition were recovered.
A woman in her 30s was arrested and brought to Henry Street garda station.
She was quizzed for a number of hours under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act before being released without charge.
A file will now be prepared for the DPP and investigations are ongoing in relation to the firearms seizure.
Online Editors