News Irish News

Thursday 24 May 2018

Woman arrested as gardaí seize shotgun during house raid

The shotgun which was seized by gardai
The shotgun which was seized by gardai

Robin Schiller

A WOMAN has been arrested after gardai seized a shotgun during a raid targeting organised crime in Limerick.

Yesterday evening, local gardai carried out the search of a house in Limerick city centre following an intelligence led operation.

The property was raided by detectives shortly before 5.30pm as part of an ongoing investigation.

During the search, a sawn-off shotgun and a small amount of ammunition were recovered.

A woman in her 30s was arrested and brought to Henry Street garda station.

She was quizzed for a number of hours under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act before being released without charge.

A file will now be prepared for the DPP and investigations are ongoing in relation to the firearms seizure.

Online Editors

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News