A woman in her 40s has been arrested after failing to stop at a garda checkpoint.

A woman in her 40s has been arrested after failing to stop at a garda checkpoint.

Woman arrested after driving through garda checkpoint on M50

The incident happened at junction 14 on the M50 at around 12.30am.

Gardai pursued the vehicle which eventually came to a halt in Cornelscourt.

The woman was arrested for dangerous driving and brought to Dun Laoghaire garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

Online Editors