Woman arrested after 'attempting to knock down men' with car in Midlands town following earlier fight

A WOMAN has been arrested after a car mounted a footpath and allegedly drove towards three men in a town in the midlands yesterday.

The woman, who is her early to mid 20s, was arrested on suspicion of endangerment after the incident in Portlaoise, Co Laois shortly after 5.30pm.

Gardai in Portlaoise have appealed for information and are investigating the link between this incident and an earlier fight when a man's ear was bitten. At around 5.30pm a fight broke out on the Mountrath Road in Portlaoise when three men, one late teens and two in their 20s were involved in an altercation. One man received injuries when his ear was bitten. As the suspects walked from the scene of the fight a car mounted the footpath in an alleged attempt to knock them down.

It's understood the woman who was arrested was an acquaintance of the injured man. She is being detained in Portlaoise Garda Station and is expected to appear in court in the next 24 hours. Gardai say the investigation is ongoing and involves a "tense" situation. They are appealing for information and would like to talk to anyone who witnessed the incidents on the Mountrath Road and Abbeyleix Road in Portlaoise between 5.30pm and 6pm. Anyone with information can contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100.

