Woman airlifted from luxury cruise ship off Kerry coast

An elderly woman was airlifted from a luxury cruise ship off the coast of Kerry this afternoon following a serious medical emergency.

Valencia Coast Guard received a call at around 2.15pm this afternoon asking for assistance aboard the Queen Mary II Luxury Cruise Ship.

Rescue Helicopter 115 was dispatched and brought the woman to Limerick University Hospital where her condition was believed to be “serious but stable”.

The ship was located around 90km south west of the Fastnet Rock in Co Cork when the call came in.

It prompted the ship to alter the course of its sailing for a period of time in order to accommodate the arrival of the helicopter.

The woman, whose age is not known, is understood to be from Australia and was transported to Limerick Hospital alone.

Online Editors