Woman accused of coughing on garda and implying she had coronavirus due in court

A woman will appear before court this evening after allegedly coughing at a garda in Co Sligo this afternoon.

She was arrested at 3.15pm this afternoon at Newfoot Bridge in Riverstown, Co Sligo after gardaí received reports of a group of people drinking at the bridge.

The woman refused to provide her details to gardaí and allegedly coughed on a garda, implying she had the coronavirus.

She was then arrested for public order offences and was taken to Ballymote Garda Station where she was later charged.

She is due to appear before a special sitting of Carrick On Shannon District court this evening at 8pm.

