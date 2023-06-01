Woman (95) injured after being struck in the face by water balloon

Frances McAnulty (95) suffered a bleed in her eye after being struck by a water balloon.

An elderly woman has been injured after being struck by a water balloon in west Belfast.

Frances McAnulty from Upper Springfield was travelling in a car which was attacked by a crowd of youths in the area on Wednesday evening.

Sinn Féin councillor Michael Donnelly said the incident happened near Whiterock Leisure Centre.

The 95-year-old was taken to a hospital emergency department for treatment.

It’s understood she suffered a bleed in her eye socket after being struck on the face.

Mr Donnelly, who posted details of the incident on social media, said Ms McAnulty was returning from a walk in Falls Park when the water balloon was thrown at her family's car.

He said it demonstrates that what can seem like "harmless fun" can actually be very dangerous.

"This lady is currently in A&E with a bleed in her eye socket," he posted on Facebook.

"Those involved were between the ages of roughly 11/13.

"This photo is the actions of this 'harmless fun'. The poor woman is in the hospital this evening in a terrible state."

Mr Donnelly urged parents of young children to ensure that they understand how much harm they can do to the vulnerable.

He also called on those responsible to offer "a sincere apology".

"Here is the consequences of actions like this,” he said.

"For those involved, this lady deserves a sincere apology.

"On behalf of all of the Upper Springfield community; we would like to offer our heartfelt thoughts to this lady and wish her a speedy recovery."