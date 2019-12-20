A woman aged in her nineties has died following a car crash in Cork.

Woman (90s) dies in collision with truck in Cork

The fatal road traffic collision, involving a car and a truck, happened shortly before 1pm yesterday, on the N20 at Clough Lucas, Mallow, Co Cork.

The elderly woman was taken to Cork University Hospital where she later died.

A Garda forensic examination of the scene has been carried out.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users travelling in the area at the time of the collision who may have dash cam footage, to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Online Editors