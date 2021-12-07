| 7.9°C Dublin

Woman (90s) dies in Clare car crash

Ciara O'Loughlin

A woman in her 90s has died following a single-vehicle crash in Co Clare.

The fatal incident occurred this morning, December 7, at 12.30am at Annagh, Miltown Malbay. 

The woman was the sole occupant in the car and she was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Her body has since been removed to Limerick University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be conducted at a later date.

The road is currently closed to allow for an examination to be carried out by Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

"Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward,” a garda spokesperson said. “They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera footage to make this available to them.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilrush Garda station on 065 908 0550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”

