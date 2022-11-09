Woman (80s) in critical condition following collision in Cavan

The collision occurred on the R165 at Bailieboro.

A woman in her 80s is in a critical condition following a collision between a car and pedestrian in Cavan on Tuesday evening.

Gardaí are at the scene of the serious road traffic collision, involving a car and a pedestrian, that occurred on the R165 at Bailieboro, Co Cavan, yesterday evening.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 80s, is understood to have been struck by the car shortly after 7.00pm.

She was taken to Cavan General Hospital where her condition is described as critical.

The road is closed and a technical examination is being conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling on the R165 at Bailieboro between 6.45pm and 7.15pm yesterday evening are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bailieboro Garda Station on 042 969 4570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.