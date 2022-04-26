Woman (70s) killed in Sligo road collision as gardaí appeal to public not to share footage of scene online

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A pedestrian aged in her 70s has died following a collision with a car in Sligo town this afternoon.

The woman was killed in the collision at the junction of Castle Street and Market Street at around 4pm.

Gardaí said they are aware that some mobile phone camera footage is being shared on social media of the scene and are appealing for people “not to further share this imagery if they come across it out of respect for the family of the deceased”.

A male pedestrian was taken to Sligo University Hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries sustained in the collision.

The driver and passenger of the car involved were also taken to Sligo University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Emergency services were called to the scene where a car apparently went out of control and ended up inside a vacant shop.

Eye witnesses said they saw a car travelling down Old Market Street and apparently go out of control, mount the footpath on Grattan Street before crashing through the front window of the premises.

Castle Street and Market Street are currently closed and a technical examination is being conducted by forensic collision investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Castle Street or Market Street areas between 4pm and 4.15pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sligo garda station on 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.



