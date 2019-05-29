Woman (70s) killed in single vehicle crash

A WOMAN in her 70s has been killed after a car crash on Wednesday afternoon.

Gardaí are investigating the single vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the Strokestown Road at Aughareagh, Longford at approximately 12:50pm.

A woman in her 70s was pronounced dead at the scene and her remains have been taken to Mullingar Regional Hospital. The scene remains closed currently for a Garda technical examination.

"Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area between 12:45pm and 1pm to contact them," a garda spokesperson said.

"We are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who may have dash cam footage. Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Longford Garda Station on 043 335 0570."

Online Editors