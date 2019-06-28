Woman (70s) killed in Co Kerry crash

Gardaí in Co Kerry are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic accident this morning.

Emergency Services attended the scene of a single vehicle collision at Farranwilliam, Ardfert, Co Kerry, at around 11.25am this morning.

A female driver in her 70s (only occupant) was pronounced dead at the scene after her car struck a wall.

Her body has been removed to University Hospital Kerry in Tralee for a post mortem examination.

Garda forensic collision investigators and scenes of crime officers are currently examining the crash site. The local coroner has been notified.

The road is closed and local diversions are in place.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066-7102300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Online Editors